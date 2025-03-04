Three Arrested Over Alleged Attack On NANS Members

The Police Command in Ondo State has announced the arrest of three individuals suspected of involvement in the assault on members of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) in Ogbese, Ondo State.

Naija News learnt that the incident occurred on Sunday, February 23, when NANS members were attacked in Ogbese, located in the Akure North Local Government Area, while en route to Abuja for their annual convention.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the state, CSP Funmilayo Odunlami, disclosed this information on Tuesday in Akure through a statement provided to journalists.

Odunlami detailed that the command had received an emergency call from one of the NANS members, who reported an unprovoked assault by a group of youths in the Ogbese area.

The PPRO noted that the police promptly responded to the scene, restored order, and ensured the safety of the victims, while also initiating a manhunt to capture those responsible for orchestrating the attack.

“Intelligence gathered revealed that this was not the first time NANS members had been targeted in the same community.

“Through intelligence-led policing, the special squad of the command successfully arrested three suspects linked to the incident,” she said.

Odunlami stated that the Commissioner of Police, Wilfred Afolabi, has assured members of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) that a comprehensive investigation will be conducted to reveal the complete circumstances surrounding the attack and to ensure that all perpetrators are held accountable.

The PPRO further indicated that the commissioner reiterated the command’s dedication to safeguarding the well-being of all residents and travelers within the state.

“The three suspects are currently undergoing interrogation and will be charged in court upon the conclusion of the investigation.

“The Police Command in Ondo State urges the public to remain law-abiding and to report any suspicious activities to the nearest security agency,” she said.

Odunlami conveyed that the NANS delegation, headed by Comrade Owolewa Taiwo, the Zonal Coordinator for the South-West, expressed their gratitude to the Commissioner of Police for the prompt response and the command’s dedication to ensuring security throughout the state.

The Public Relations Officer noted that Taiwo also committed NANS to working alongside the police in the fight against crime and criminal activities in Ondo State.