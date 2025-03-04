‘This Has Been Their Trade’ – Jandor Fumes, Reveals What PDP Did To Him On Election Eve

The 2023 governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Olajide Adediran, also known as Jandor, has expressed disappointment at the party’s national level.

Naija News reports that Jando resigned from the PDP on Monday, along with his supporters across the 20 local governments and 37 local council areas of the state.

However, during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today on Tuesday, March 4,2025, Jandor revealed that the state party chairman of PDP in Lagos State issued a press release on election eve, demanding that they withdraw from the race.

He said it was not about him, stressing it has been the PDP’s trade.

He said, “I was disappointed by the PDP at the national level. Let me tell you what happened on the eve of the election. The state party chairman of PDP in Lagos State issued a release speaking to a forced alliance that never happened saying that we withdrew from the race. It was not fake news. It exactly happened.

“This was done to make sure that we did not go anywhere. And it’s not about me. They did this to Obanikoro and Williams. It was not just about Jandor. What they did was not just because it was Jandor. This has been their trade.”

Jandor added he had not decided on which party he would join, saying he would consult with his people before making any decision.