‘The Cabal Around Buhari Didn’t Want Tinubu As President’ – Sam Omatseye

Veteran journalist, Sam Omatseye, on Tuesday claimed that former President Muhammadu Buhari never wanted Bola Tinubu to emerge as his successor.

According to Omatseye, Buhari and the cabals around him worked against Tinubu becoming president in 2023, because they were afraid of him.

Naija News reports that Omatseye, in an interview on Edmund Obilo’s podcast State Affairs, which was posted on Tuesday, said Buhari and those around him began their plan by removing Adams Oshiomhole as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to Omatseye, “Buhari and the people around him didn’t want Tinubu because they were afraid of him. Remember that after Buhari became president, within a year, there was an estrangement between Buhari and Tinubu.

“The story went so far as to state that they wanted to remove his pass to the State House. That was the level of the estrangement.

“But again, he (Buhari) knew that if Tinubu did not come to his side, his desire for a second term would be difficult because the structure and genius of Tinubu would demobilize him.

“It was after the second term was guaranteed in an election that they started to plot, and one of the first things they did was to take over the party structure (top brass) from him because they found out that Oshiomhole was his man. If he was the head of the party, it would be difficult.

“Not him alone, some governors didn’t want Asiwaju to still ride high in the party. Of course, the cabal around Buhari didn’t want him. They removed Oshiomhole, and that was the first step.”