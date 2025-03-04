Tension In Rivers As LG Chairmen Elected Under Amaechi Seek Reinstatement

Council chairmen elected during the administration of former Governor Chibuike Amaechi have declared themselves the rightful leaders of the 23 local government areas in Rivers State, insisting that they should be reinstated following recent court rulings.

The chairmen, who were removed shortly after Nyesom Wike took office as governor in 2015, said the Supreme Court’s nullification of the October 5, 2024, local government election has created a vacuum, which they are legally entitled to fill.

Speaking at a press briefing in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, the former Chairman of Andoni Local Government Area and leader of the group, Imie Benson, emphasized that the Court of Appeal had earlier set aside the July 9, 2015, judgment of the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, which initially invalidated their election.

Benson explained that the Appeal Court’s ruling, delivered on February 28, 2025, in Appeal Number CA/PH/172/2024, declared that their removal was a violation of fair hearing and due process.

“The Court of Appeal found that the Federal High Court, presided over by Justice Lambo Akanbi, refused to hear and determine our motions for joinder, violating our right to fair hearing,” he said.

According to him, the court faulted the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other respondents for failing to oppose the appeal, leaving their case unchallenged.

Benson argued that because the Supreme Court on February 28, 2025, nullified the October 5, 2024, local government election, the 2015 elected chairmen remain the legally recognized council leaders.

He said, “At the time of the Appeal Court’s judgment, there were no vacancies at the local government councils. However, with the Supreme Court’s decision removing the October 5, 2024, council chairmen, we—the duly elected chairmen of 2015—are the rightful persons to take over.”

Benson insisted that the lawful recognition of the 2015 elected chairmen and councilors after years of legal battles justifies their immediate reinstatement.

The latest demand by the 2015 elected council chairmen further complicates the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State, where multiple factions are laying claim to leadership at the local government level.