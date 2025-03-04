Supreme Court Judgement: Gov Fubara Has No Option – Senator Abe

Former Rivers South East Senator, Magnus Abe, has said Governor Siminalaya Fubara has no option but to obey the Supreme Court ruling on political crisis in the state.

Naija News reports that Senator Abe said a political solution to the Rivers State crisis would have been better than the court decision.

In an interview with Arise News, on Monday, the former Senator regretted that Governor Fubara was made to believe he would get victory through the court.

“When you have a situation where a governor of a state has less than three members of the House supporting his administration, you don’t need a soothsayer to tell you that that will not end well. And when people continue to give you the impression that something that is not workable will work, they are doing you a disservice.

“Now even after the Supreme Court judgement, I saw headlines like Governor Fubara hailed for agreeing to obey the Supreme Court judgement. The Supreme Court judgement is a Supreme Court judgement,” he said.

The former board member of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) noted that the Governor was bound to respect and obey the Supreme Court judgement because he doesn’t have a choice.

“When the person who won the election as Governor-elect in Bayelsa was removed the night before the swearing-in. Nobody hailed him for obeying the judgement. He didn’t have a choice. When Governor Ihedioha was removed as Governor of Imo state, nobody hailed him for agreeing, you don’t need to agree but once the Supreme Court takes a position, that is the position of Nigeria. So when people continue to give you the impression that you have options when obviously you don’t have one you are not being properly advised.

“Once the Supreme Court takes a position on a matter, that matter as far as the Federal Republic of Nigeria is concerned, is finished. Nobody can litigate on it anymore. It’s over. So that’s the reality. So if people don’t present you the proper picture, you cannot take the right decisions,” he stated.

He urged the Governor to face the reality for the state to move forward and be at peace.

“So when people keep giving you the idea that you have options, when actually you don’t have them, you are not in a proper position to actually navigate a way forward. Facing the reality of the situation would help to be able to navigate a way forward for the peace of the state. That’s the point I just want to make clear,” Abe added.