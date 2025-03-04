Six Kwara SUBEB Officials In Court Over Alleged ₦96 Million Fraud

The Ilorin zonal command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has brought charges against six officials from the Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) in the State High Court in Ilorin concerning the alleged misappropriation of ₦96 million.

The accused individuals—Ahmed Olarewaju, Omole Omololu, Fatai Oyerinde, Mujeeb Ibrahim, Salami Bashir, and Dauda Quozim—faced Justice Suleiman Akanbi on a four-count indictment related to criminal breach of trust and the misappropriation of public funds.

As stated by the EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, on Tuesday, these officials, who held various positions within SUBEB, are accused of conspiring to misappropriate government funds for personal gain between the years 2018 and 2020.

One of the charges read, “That you, Ahmed Husain Olarewaju, Omole Omololu, Fatai Oyerinde, Mujeeb Ibrahim, and Bashir Temitope Salami, between September 2018 and December 2018, while being public officers entrusted with the sum of ₦33,891,982.37 from the Kwara SUBEB account domiciled in Sterling Bank Plc, committed a criminal breach of trust, an offence punishable under Section 315 of the Penal Code.”

Another charge has been brought against them, alleging the misappropriation of ₦30,406,629.09 from the same account during the period from January to June 2019.

Naija News understands that the defendants have pleaded not guilty to all allegations.

In light of their plea, the prosecution attorney, Andrew Akoja, sought a date for the trial and requested that the court place the defendants in a federal correctional facility.

Conversely, the defense attorney, Abdullahi Lawal, submitted an oral request for bail.

Justice Akanbi has postponed the case until April 16, 2025, for further proceedings and has ordered that the defendants be held at the Nigerian Correctional Centre in Ilorin.