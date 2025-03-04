Shearer Regrets Snubbing Fulham’s Calvin Bassey For United’s Bruno Fernandes

Former Newcastle United striker, Alan Shearer regrets not declaring Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey the man of the match during the FA Cup match where Fulham triumphed over Manchester United.

Shearer, who was on media duties during the match, controversially awarded Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes the Man of the Match title instead of Calvin Bassey after an intense showdown on Sunday, which saw Fulham advance to the next round through a nail-biting 4-3 penalty shootout victory.

In a match that was nothing short of thrilling, Bassey played a pivotal role for Fulham, not only opening the scoring with a powerful shot that showcased his attacking instincts but also excelling in defence, consistently thwarting Manchester United’s attempts to gain momentum.

The 25-year-old Nigerian defender’s commanding presence on the pitch was instrumental in securing Fulham’s victory, marking a performance that fans and analysts alike believe will be etched in memory for a long time.

The culmination of the match came when Fernandes managed to equalize for the home side, prompting the penalty shootout that ultimately decided the game. Despite his crucial contributions, Shearer’s decision to award Fernandes the Man of the Match title sparked discontent among fans and especially Bassey himself.

In the aftermath, Shearer addressed the situation during an episode of The Rest Is Football podcast. He reflected on his choice, explaining, “I thought Calvin Bassey was exceptional throughout the match. The challenge with the Man of the Match decision is that it must be made just five minutes before the end, and I found myself in a tough position trying to weigh my options.”

He continued, “Bruno did manage to drag Manchester United back into contention with a remarkable piece of quality which stood out. He played crucial probing passes that created opportunities, but in hindsight, had I been able to wait until after the penalty shootout, I might have opted for Bernd Leno or perhaps recognized Calvin Bassey, who I truly believed was outstanding in his role as a centre-back.”