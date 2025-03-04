Seyi Tinubu Visits Buhari (Video)

The son of President Bola Tinubu, Seyi Tinubu, on Tuesday, visited former President Muhammadu Buhari in his residence.

Naija News reports Tinubu visited the former President at his residence in Kaduna State. The visit was made in the company of the Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande.

The delegation was personally received by Buhari upon arrival.

See the video.

The visit comes hours after Naija News reported that Seyi Tinubu, on Monday, joined Muslim faithful in Kano to break his fast during a special Iftar gathering.

As part of the visit, he also launched a feeding programme targeted at the less privileged and persons with disabilities under the Renewed Hope Youth Engagement (RHYE) initiative.

The event, which took place at Al-Furqan Mosque in Kano metropolis, attracted a diverse gathering, including members of both the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Before attending the Iftar, Tinubu visited renowned business mogul, Aminu Dantata, at his residence, where he held discussions on youth empowerment and social welfare programmes.

He later paid homage to Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, in what observers describe as a strategic move to foster inclusivity across political divides.

The special Iftar was attended by prominent figures across party lines, including the Chairman of the NNPP in Kano, Hashim Sulaiman Dungurawa, and senior members of the APC.