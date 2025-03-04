Senators, Reps Members Deserve Respect, Not Disregard – Orji Kalu

Former Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, has called for respect for members of the National Assembly.

Naija News reports that Senator Kalu regretted that the sacrifices and efforts members of the National Assembly put in to make the nation run smoothly were not being recognized by the citizens.

In an interview with Channels TV, on Monday, the All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker dismissed allegations that too much funds were being spent to run the activities of the National Assembly.

The former Abia State Governor said the legislative house only makes laws and approves funds. He stressed that the lawmakers were never in control of expenses.

“National Assembly does not control any money; I hope you know that, we sign the budget and they go to the MDAs and the ministries.

“Let’s stop saying that. Let me tell you, before I was just thinking that these lawmakers sit… there’s a lot of work going on in there, I’m telling you the truth. Sometimes, I don’t go to my house at 10 pm, 11, sitting in different committee meetings,” he said.

The Abia North Senator called on Nigerians to respect the lawmakers for the sacrifices they make for the nation.

“So people take senators and House of Reps members for granted and it’s not supposed to be like that. We should be respected. We are not the ones running the economy, our duty is to make law, another arm of the government will execute the law,” he stated.