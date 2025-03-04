Rivers Budget Presentation: Fubara’s Commissioner Faults Lawmakers’ 48-Hour Ultimatum

The Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Joseph Johnson, has dismissed the 48-hour ultimatum issued by the Martin Amaewhule-led faction of the State House of Assembly, insisting that the government will only act upon receipt of the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the Supreme Court judgment.

Speaking with Punch on Monday, Johnson described the directive from the lawmakers as undemocratic and disrespectful to Governor Siminalayi Fubara, stressing that governance should not be dictated through ultimatums.

According to Johnson, the state government has not yet received the official Supreme Court ruling, which invalidated the October 5, 2024, local government elections and reinstated the Amaewhule-led Assembly.

He reiterated that the administration of Governor Fubara remains committed to following due process and will act accordingly once the judgment’s full details are obtained.

“I insist that we can only do as much as we can on that judgment when we receive the CTC.

“But to show good faith, the governor has even gone ahead to direct the LG chairmen to hand over to the Heads of Local Government Administration in their councils.

“And they (outgoing chairman) are handing over already. It will sound disrespectful to say the governor will do this. I’m not the governor. I’m just the commissioner for information. Let us wait, Friday is just here,” he said.

He faulted the lawmakers for ordering the governor to submit the budget within 48 hours.

“The issue of saying the governor has been ordered sounds too military. It is not a democratic language. Nobody orders anybody. By Friday, we will get the judgment, look at it and I will personally call the media to say this is what we have and this is what we are going to do. It is enough to say Au revoir,” he added.

Speaking on the council administration, Johnson said, “If there is no democratically elected official, shouldn’t the councils administer themselves? When you remove a commissioner, for instance, I’m the commissioner for information, if I’m removed, the next person to take over is the Permanent Secretary; true or false? So I leave that to the court of public opinion.”