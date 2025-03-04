Reps Issue Three-Day Ultimatum As Oil Firms Shun ₦9.4 Trillion Debt Probe

The House of Representatives has issued a three-day ultimatum to oil companies that failed to attend its investigative hearing on a ₦9.4 trillion debt owed to the Federal Government.

The companies that ignored the summons include Waltersmith Petroman Limited, Addax Petroleum Exploration Nigeria Ltd, AITEO Group, Britannia-U, and two others.

Following their absence on Monday, the ad hoc committee overseeing the probe reaffirmed its demand for their appearance. It noted that out of the nine invited firms, only Belema Oil Producing Ltd honored the invitation.

However, Belema Oil’s delegation, led by Managing Director Ahmad Sambo, was asked to return on Tuesday due to a delay in submitting their documents.

A prior notice issued on Sunday had invited Addax Petroleum, AITEO Group, All Grace Energy, Amalgamated Oil Company Nigeria Limited, Amni International Petroleum Development Company Limited, Belema Oil, Bilton Energy Limited, Britannia-U, and Waltersmith Petroman Limited to appear before the committee.

The probe stems from the Auditor General of the Federation’s (OAuGF) report submitted to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

The report highlighted the ₦9.4 trillion debt, comprising unpaid royalties, concession rentals, gas flare penalties, and other financial obligations from production-sharing contracts, repayment agreements, and modified carry arrangements.

Naija News gathered that the oil companies involved are expected to appear before the House between Monday, March 3, and Friday, March 7, 2025.