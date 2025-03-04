Ramadan: Jigawa Govt Approves Shorter Working Hours For Civil Servants

Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi, has approved a reduction in working hours for civil servants throughout the 2025 Ramadan fasting period.

The announcement was made on Tuesday in a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the State Head of Civil Service, Muhammad Dagaceri, in Dutse, the state capital.

“Effective immediately, civil servants in the state will now report to the office at 9:00 AM and close at 3:00 PM from Monday to Thursday.

“This represents a reduction of two hours from the previous closing time of 5:00 PM. On Fridays, civil servants will report to work at 9:00 AM and close at 1:00 PM, as is customary,” he said.

Dagaceri explained that the adjustment is aimed at providing civil servants with sufficient time to prepare for the daily Ramadan break and engage in spiritual activities.

“It is hoped that civil servants in the state will use the Ramadan period to pray for God’s guidance and blessings for our state,” Dagaceri stated.

He further highlighted the significance of praying for peace and economic progress in both the state and the country at large.

“The reduction in working hours is a welcome move for civil servants in the state, who will now have more time to focus on their spiritual activities during the holy month.

“We want to provide them with ample time to observe their spiritual activities and prepare for the Ramadan break,” he said.

According to him, the decision reflects the government’s commitment to fostering a supportive work environment, particularly during this sacred period.

“Civil servants in the state are expected to take advantage of this opportunity to focus on their spiritual activities and spend quality time with their families,” he stated.