Ramadan Fast School Closure: Nigeria Is A Secular State – Catholic Bishops Warn

The Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) has condemned the closure of schools in Kebbi, Katsina and Bauchi State for Ramadan fast.

Naija News reports that Catholic Bishops reminded the state governors that Nigeria operates a secular constitution.

In a statement on Monday, the Catholic Church regretted that the governors of the states enforced their decision on Christian-owned schools, in contravention of freedom of religion.

“We, the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), express deep concern over the recent declaration by some governors in northern Nigeria to close schools for five weeks during the Ramadan period. This decision, which affects not only Muslim students but also Christian students and Christian-owned schools, raises serious questions about the secular nature of our country and the rights of all citizens,” it read.

Catholic Church stressed that the Nigerian state is secular, and “this secularity is not a mere declaration; it is a fundamental principle that must guide all aspects of our national life“.

The Bishops further expressed worry that the school closure for Ramadan fast would exacerbate the already worrying number of out-of-school children, particularly in the North.

“The closure of schools for an extended period undermines this right and jeopardizes the education and future of millions of Nigerian children.

“We are particularly concerned about the impact of this decision on the already alarming rate of out-of-school children in northern Nigeria. According to UNESCO, Nigeria has the highest number of out-of-school children in the world, with over 10 million children not attending school. This decision will only exacerbate this crisis and undermine efforts to improve education outcomes in the region,” it stated.

The Bishops advised the governors to change their decision and explore alternative arrangements that respect the rights and freedom of all citizens.

“We urge the governors of the affected states to reconsider this decision and explore alternative arrangements that respect the rights and freedoms of all citizens. We also call on the Federal Government to intervene and ensure that the rights of all Nigerians, regardless of their faith or background, are protected.

“We pray that our leaders will prioritise the education and well-being of all Nigerian children, regardless of their faith or background, and work towards creating a more just and equitable society for all,” it added.