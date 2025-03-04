Punishment For Coup Is ‘Death’ – How Tinubu Snubbed Sanwo-Olu, Insisted On Obasa’s Reinstatement

The Lagos House of Assembly finally settled its political crisis as Mudashiru Obasa resumed his role as Speaker in a dramatic turn of events.

His reinstatement, reportedly influenced by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who also serves as the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), brought an abrupt end to the ongoing Assembly crisis.

The lawmakers, who had orchestrated Obasa’s removal on January 13, reluctantly accepted the resignation of their preferred Speaker, Hon. Mojisola Meranda, amid tears. Meranda was subsequently reinstated to her former position as Deputy Speaker.

Hon. Sanni Okanlawon also stepped down as Deputy Chief Whip, while Hon. Setonji David resigned as Chief Whip. Following these resignations, David was re-elected as Deputy Chief Whip after being nominated by Hon. Kehinde Joseph. Hon. Richard Kasunmu returned as Deputy Majority Leader, while Hon. Adewale Temitope retained his role as Majority Leader.

Similarly, former Deputy Speaker Hon. Mojeed Fatai resigned and was elected as Chief Whip.

With these changes, Meranda’s tenure as Speaker lasted just 49 days before she stepped aside, aligning with the dominance of the ruling APC.

Obasa, in a successful counter-move, reversed Meranda’s election as the first female Speaker of the Lagos Assembly, reportedly with the backing of Tinubu, who allegedly deployed security forces and other state institutions in his favor.

The Assembly had been in turmoil since January 13, following Obasa’s removal—a decision that lacked Tinubu’s support.

The latest resolution stemmed from a high-level meeting of the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), a powerful body comprising political leaders and APC elders in the state, which convened with Assembly members on Sunday.

Reports indicate that during this marathon meeting, Obasa pleaded for his reinstatement and assured that he would adopt a different leadership approach.

Despite the negotiations, Tinubu’s stance remained firm, as sources claim he insisted on Obasa’s return as Speaker, irrespective of opposition or legal considerations.

Insiders revealed to ThisDay that Tinubu viewed Obasa’s removal as an act of defiance against him and reportedly warned party leaders that such actions carried severe consequences, at some point insisting that the punishment for coup was “death”.

Sources further revealed that Tinubu took the matter so personally that he refused to meet with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu or listen to his perspective, denying him a fair hearing. Instead, Tinubu was said to be focused on implicating Sanwo-Olu, possibly as a pretext for exerting greater control over the governor.

However, insiders suggest that the entire episode has inflicted significant political damage on all involved, including the president, the governor, and the party itself, leaving lasting repercussions.

A GAC member expressed disappointment in what was described as Tinubu’s excessive exercise of power.

At plenary on Monday, lawmakers took turns to commend Meranda’s leadership qualities.

Moving the motion under Matters of Public Importance, Hon. Aro Moshood said: “Today, I stand in the house with a deep respect of leadership. Rt. Hon. Mojisola Meranda, I want to appreciate your leadership style since you have started piloting the affairs of the house.

“Madam Speaker, under your leadership, we have witnessed a new focus, presiding with passion. You have been a source of inspiration to us. Thank you, may God bless you.”