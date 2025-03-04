Pro-Fubara, Pro-Wike Supporters Clash In Rival Protests Across Rivers

The ongoing political standoff in Rivers State escalated on Monday as rival supporters of Governor Siminalayi Fubara and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, staged separate protests and counter-demonstrations across different parts of the state.

While pro-Fubara groups took to the streets in support of the governor, Wike’s loyalists and reinstated lawmakers held mock demonstrations, taunting the governor over his recent political battles.

In several local government areas, Fubara’s supporters organized solidarity marches, chanting songs and displaying banners in support of the embattled governor.

Videos circulating on social media showed demonstrators chanting slogans like “Big man na big man, e no dey by size”, an apparent reference to Fubara’s resilience despite the political turmoil.

In Eleme Local Government Area, a large crowd of youths mounted motorcycles, singing a popular Ijaw solidarity song while chanting:

They sang, “No Sim, no network, Eleme is for Sim 100 per cent. Run o if you see us, hide your face. This one no be blue film, we dey play dey play, our face dey show, No Sim, no network.”

The demonstrators also praised the outgoing Eleme LGA chairman, Brain Gokpa, underscoring their loyalty to Fubara’s administration.

Pro-Wike Camp Mocks Governor

On the other side of the divide, supporters of Wike and the reinstated lawmakers gathered in various locations to mock Governor Fubara’s recent struggles, particularly his series of dismissals of government officials.

A viral video showed a group of youths marching onto the streets, chanting in a sarcastic tone, “Every time you dey sack this, sack that, now how far?”

The protest was an apparent reference to Fubara’s sweeping political changes, including the sack of local government chairmen and restructuring within the state administration.

The dueling demonstrations highlight the growing political divide in Rivers State, as both factions continue to assert dominance.

While Fubara’s camp insists that he is standing firm against political oppression, the pro-Wike bloc views his leadership style as unsteady and retaliatory.