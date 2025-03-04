Police Confirm Abduction Of Four Federal University Dutsinma Students

The Katsina State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of four students from Federal University Dutsinma, who were kidnapped by armed bandits in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abubakar Sadiq, disclosed this on Tuesday, revealing that security operatives had successfully rescued one of the students while efforts were ongoing to free the remaining three.

“Yes, four of them were kidnapped, but our men’s persistent efforts rescued one. At the same time, efforts are being intensified to rescue the remaining three,” DSP Sadiq told The Punch.

Bandits Attack Student Quarters

According to earlier reports by Naija News, the attack occurred around 2:20 a.m. when a group of heavily armed bandits, wielding sophisticated weapons, including AK-47 rifles, stormed Paris Quarters, a student residential area located behind the university.

The assailants overpowered the area, seizing four students before making their escape into the nearby bushlands.

Security Operatives Respond Swiftly

Following a distress call, security personnel were immediately mobilised to the scene. However, by the time they arrived, the attackers had already fled with their captives.

The Dutsinma Local Government Area remains one of the hotspots for banditry and other criminal activities in Katsina State, despite ongoing efforts by both state and federal authorities to restore peace and stability in the region.