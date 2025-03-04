Peter Obi, Obasa And Other Nigerian Politicians Who Have Been Impeached And Reinstated

​In Nigeria’s political history, several politicians have been impeached from office but were later reinstated.

Naija News reports that the Speaker of the Lagos House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, joined the list on Monday after he was reinstated during the plenary.

On January 13, 2025, Obasa was impeached by lawmakers in the House, while his Deputy, Mojisola Meranda, was elected as the first female speaker of the House.

However, after much pressure on Meranda and lawmakers, she resigned as Speaker and was elected Deputy Speaker, while Obasa was reinstated.

Notable examples of politicians who had been impeached and reinstated include:​

1. Mudashiru Obasa

On January 13, 2025, Mudashiru Obasa, the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, was impeached by a two-thirds majority of the House members while he was on holiday in the United States. The members cited alleged high-handedness and financial misappropriation for his removal and promptly elected Mojisola Meranda as their new Speaker. However, Mr. Obasa rejected his removal, saying it did not follow the procedures of the legislative assembly. He immediately sought redress in court and was subsequently reinstated. ​

2. Elvert Ayambem

Elvert Ayambem, the Speaker of the Cross River State House of Assembly, was impeached in May 2024 by 17 out of the 25-member House over allegations of misappropriation of funds. After intervention by Governor Bassey Otu, Ayambem was reinstated later that same month. ​

3. Rashidi Ladoja

Rashidi Ladoja, the Governor of Oyo State, was impeached on January 12, 2006, by state legislators and forced out of office. His deputy, Christopher Adebayo Alao-Akala, was sworn in as the new governor. However, on November 1, 2006, the Appeal Court in Ibadan declared the impeachment null and illegal, a decision upheld by the Supreme Court on November 11, 2006. Ladoja officially resumed office on December 12, 2006.

4. Mahdi Aliyu Mohammed Gusau

Mahdi Gusau, the Deputy Governor of Zamfara State, was impeached on February 23, 2022, by the Zamfara State House of Assembly over allegations of gross misconduct and abuse of office. However, the Federal High Court in Abuja annulled the impeachment in June 2023, restoring Gusau to his position. ​

5. Peter Obi

Peter Obi, the Governor of Anambra State, was impeached in November 2006. However, a Nigerian court reinstated him in February 2007, overturning his impeachment.

6. Philip Shaibu

Philip Shaibu, the Deputy Governor of Edo State, was impeached in April 2024 following a fallout with Governor Godwin Obaseki. He was reinstated by the Federal High Court, Abuja, on July 17, 2024.