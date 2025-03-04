PDP Expels Wabara, Accuses Him Of Anti-Party Activities

The Abia State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has expelled the Chairman of the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT), Adolphus Wabara, accusing him of anti-party activities.

His expulsion was announced by the Abia State PDP Chairman, Abraham Amah, on Tuesday in Umuahia, following the adoption of the report of a disciplinary committee set up by the party in the state to investigate Wabara’s alleged anti-party conduct.

Amah stated that the investigative committee thoroughly reviewed Wabara’s earlier suspension before deciding to expel the PDP BoT Chairman.

He explained that the expulsion was due to Wabara’s endorsement of Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, for a second term in office, which the PDP considered an act of disloyalty to the party.

The party has, therefore, urged the PDP National body to nominate another person for the position of BoT Chairman.

As of the time of this report, Senator Wabara or his supporters had yet to issue any statement regarding his expulsion.

Meanwhile, the embattled Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT), Adolphus Wabara, has recently disclosed that he is wooing the Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, to join the party.

He stated this at the International Conference Centre (ICC) Umuahia, the Abia State Capital.

Wabara said Otti’s developmental strides was evidence-based, and devoid of party politics, adding that PDP would love the governor to return back to its fold.

Wabara said Otti and his counterpart from Enugu State, Peter Mbah have been very outstanding in the entire South East.

He said, “Politics ends after campaigns and elections, then governance begins. Even a blind man can see what is happening in Abia.

“Governor, continue to do well. Our ancestors in Abia are with you, and I want to believe that you are on constant touch with them for guidance. Every Abian is happy with you.

“I came from Enugu two days ago and I saw the massive development by Governor Peter Mbah of the PDP. Even APC people are confessing that you and your colleague, Peter Mbah are pace setters.

“I have never mentioned your party – the Labour Party. I have always said Gov Alex Otti is doing well. Nobody knows where he will swing in 2027. So, when these characters ( Wabara’s critics) are doing this and that, let them know I’m talking about Alex Otti. We are all wooing him. Governor, we are all wooing you”.

This is coming at a time the former Senate President is engrossed in a crisis with PDP.