PANDEF Alleges Plot To Remove Akpabio, Undermine Tinubu’s 2027 Bid

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has raised concerns over what it describes as a calculated political attack on Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Naija News reports that the group alleged that the sexual harassment accusations against him by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan are part of a broader plan to remove him from office and weaken President Bola Tinubu’s second-term prospects.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, PANDEF’s National Publicity Secretary, Obiuwevbi Ominimini, claimed that the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has confirmed that the allegations against Akpabio are politically driven.

According to PANDEF, the ongoing saga is the first phase of a larger scheme by Northern political forces to discredit key Southern political figures in order to regain power in 2027.

“A Political War Against The South” – PANDEF

PANDEF warned that the unfolding drama is not just about Akpabio, but a broader agenda to incite Northern Nigeria against President Tinubu and his administration.

“The press release by the ACF is nothing but a political war against the entire people of Southern Nigeria aimed at inciting the North against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to restore power to the region in 2027.

“By claiming that Nigerians are suffering due to the economic policies of this government, the ACF is deliberately setting the stage for political instability. Their real target is Tinubu’s second term, but they have chosen to start by attacking those they perceive as his strongest allies, beginning with Akpabio,” the statement read.

PANDEF insisted that it is the turn of Southern Nigeria to retain the presidency in 2027, following eight years of Northern rule under President Muhammadu Buhari.

Condemns ACF’s Interference In Senate Affairs

The group criticized the ACF’s call for Northern senators to unite against Akpabio, describing it as an attempt to undermine Nigeria’s democracy.

According to PANDEF, “The Senate is an independent institution governed by its own rules and procedures. It has had Northern and Southern Senate Presidents in the past. At no time did PANDEF or any Southern group interfere in the internal affairs of the National Assembly.

“Yet, the ACF is openly calling for Northern unity against Akpabio, portraying him as a target of an ‘anti-Arewa agenda.’ This is nothing short of a threat to national unity and an attempt to destabilize the 10th Senate.”

PANDEF further called on the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Police to arrest and question the ACF’s National Publicity Secretary, Prof. T.A. Mohammad-Baba, over what it described as an incitement to national disunity.

“Anyone who incites one part of the country against another is engaging in treasonable acts, and the security agencies must act swiftly before this situation escalates,” the statement added.

Vows To Defend Akpabio Against “Orchestrated Attacks”

The South-South socio-political group reaffirmed its support for Akpabio, insisting that it would not sit idly by while he is targeted.

The group stated, “This fabricated sexual harassment allegation is nothing but a political gimmick to weaken the South-South geopolitical zone—the economic backbone of Nigeria. It is a desperate move by forces who believe in an imaginary ‘anti-Arewa agenda’ and will stop at nothing to regain power.”

PANDEF announced plans to convene an emergency meeting to strategize on how to counter the ongoing political maneuvering against Akpabio and the South-South region.

The group urged Akpabio to stand strong, assuring him of its unwavering support.

“We call on the Senate President to remain resolute. We, his people, will do everything within our power to protect his position and ensure that Southern Nigeria’s leadership is not undermined. The Senate is governed by its own rules, and the ACF cannot dictate how the Red Chamber should conduct its affairs,” PANDEF declared.