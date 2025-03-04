Ondo Govt Announces Employment Of 1,000 Teachers

The government of Ondo State has announced the employment of 1,000 secondary school teachers within the state.

Additionally, the government said it is hiring another 1,000 teachers for primary schools.

The development was announced in a statement released by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s Chief Press Secretary, Ebenezer Adeniyan, on Monday, March 3rd, 2025.

The statement indicated that this approval followed the conclusion of the recruitment process conducted by the Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM).

Naija News understands that the state TESCOM evaluated thousands of applicants last year for teaching positions.

The statement released yesterday further noted that the successful candidates for the employment would commence their documentation process immediately.

“The governor gave approval for the recruitment of 1,010 secondary school and 1,000 primary school teachers last year, which signalled the start of the recruitment exercise by TESCOM and the State Universal Basic Education Board.

“While the final list for the secondary school candidates was approved by the governor on Friday, that of the primary school candidates is currently undergoing its finishing touches.

“Governor Aiyedatiwa has expressed concern over teaching staff shortages in public schools, particularly in rural communities.

“This necessitated his directive that the recruitment must be based on the peculiar needs of the understaffed schools across the state,” the statement read.

In a bid to enhance educational standards within the state, Governor Aiyedatiwa authorized the disbursement of ₦633 million on Friday, February 28, 2025, to facilitate the registration of students for the Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination conducted by the West African Examination Council.

Additionally, the governor sanctioned the transformation and elevation of Rufus Giwa Polytechnic in Owo to the status of the University of Agriculture and Agribusiness, Owo.