Obasa’s Lawyer Gives Update On Lawsuit Against Meranda, Lagos Assembly

The legal counsel for the newly re-elected Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has stated that his client is yet to decide on withdrawing the lawsuit he filed against the Assembly and former Speaker Mojisola Meranda.

Afolabi Fashanu (SAN), who represents Obasa, disclosed this in a phone interview with Punch on Monday, noting that the decision to discontinue the suit would be at the discretion of the Speaker.

Naija News recalls that Obasa was removed as Speaker on January 13, 2025, while he was away in the United States, with Meranda replacing him.

In response, Obasa filed a lawsuit (ID/9047GCM/2025) before Justice Yetunde Pinheiro of the Lagos State High Court, Ikeja, challenging the legality of the Assembly’s sitting and his removal during a recess without his approval or delegation of authority.

The case is set for a March 7 hearing, with Justice Pinheiro expected to rule on pending applications in the matter.

Legal Team Awaits Obasa’s Instructions

When asked whether the lawsuit would be withdrawn following Obasa’s reinstatement as Speaker, Fashanu said his client had yet to make a formal decision.

“Withdrawing the case still has to be at his instance,” he stated.

He added, “Just as you saw what transpired with respect to him coming back (as Speaker), he still has to formally brief us on what he wants us to do in terms of withdrawing the case. So as of now, he has not gotten back to us.

“Maybe by tomorrow (Tuesday), we will have a meeting with him on how to proceed. Because I do not know the terms of his return, whether it was conditioned upon fulfillment of certain things or not.”

Following weeks of political crisis, Obasa was reinstated as Speaker at the Monday plenary session after Meranda officially resigned.