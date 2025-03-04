No Teacher Must Flog Pupils, Students In Schools – Lagos Govt Insists

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s government of Lagos State has maintained its stand against corporal punishment in public schools and has upheld counselling as an effective correctional measure.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Monday, the State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Jamiu Alli-Balogun, noted that flogging students for indiscipline and other misbehaviour remained prohibited.

He stated that the objective was to prevent harm to students, including instances of students fainting or, in the worst case, the death of any student resulting from corporal punishment administered by a teacher.

He emphasized that flogging is not the most effective method for disciplining a student.

“There is a policy here in Lagos and other parts of the country prohibiting teachers from giving corporal punishment to students/pupils.

“Against flogging of students, we have adopted counselling as a measure of correction,” he said.

Alli-Balogun stressed that minor punishments such as kneeling, picking up dirt, and cutting grass within the school premises could also be applied.

“This is part of our positive reinforcement, it is a powerful tool for shaping behaviour and encouraging desired outcomes.

“The idea is to bring to the student’s knowledge, reasons he/she must not misbehave. The counselling is basically to correct,” he said, blaming most misbehaviour by students on poor parental upbringing.

“Parents must wake up to their responsibilities and have time for their children.

“As a government, we will continue to do our best to eradicate indiscipline and make the learning environment friendly for all,” he added.

The commissioner stated that there has been a notable enhancement in student discipline.

Naija News reports that the Lagos State Government prohibited corporal punishment in 2022.

That same year, it introduced the Safeguarding and Child Protection Programme in schools.