NIPOGA: Offa Poly Set To Host 50 Nigeria Polytechnics In April

The Federal Polytechnic, Offa, Kwara State, Popularly known as Offa Poly, is set to host the 22nd edition of the Nigeria Polytechnic Games, named “IJAKADI 2024.”

In a press briefing at the Offa Poly main campus on Monday, March 3, the Rector, Engineer Kamoru Kadiri, announced that the Nigeria Polytechnic Games (NIPOGA), which will gulp at least 500 million naira, will take place from April 2nd to April 12th, 2025.

According to the rector, the Inspector General of Police, Dr Kayode Egbetokun and the Minister of Education, Dr Maruf Tunji Alausa, will attend the opening ceremony of the sports event.

This marks a significant milestone as it is the first time in the 33-year history of Offa Poly that it is serving as the host for the NIPOGA.

Engr. Kadiri expressed enthusiasm as he shared that approximately 50 polytechnics from across the country will participate, with student-athletes competing in a variety of sports including badminton, basketball, chess, tennis, athletics, football, handball, judo, scrabble, taekwondo, and volleyball.

To ensure a world-class experience, the institution has upgraded its sporting facilities and equipped them with modern amenities, including an ultra-modern multipurpose sports complex. The Rector emphasized his vision to enhance participation, officiating, sportsmanship, friendship, inclusivity, and social cohesion during the games.

In terms of accommodation, the polytechnic has implemented extensive renovations to its hostels, aiming to provide comfort for student-athletes and their officials. Additionally, comprehensive medical facilities have been established, with the Medical Director enabling the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) to access necessary resources, including ambulance services. Any medical needs that arise during the events will be managed by the Medical Sub-Committee assigned to oversee the NIPOGA games.

The Rector highlighted that the essence of hosting the tournament extends well beyond winning medals; it is about building connections, overcoming barriers, and celebrating diversity. Emphasizing the importance of grassroots sports development, he noted that 30 per cent of the medals at the last Olympics were earned by young athletes and undergraduates.

Thus, this tournament will serve as a vital opportunity for talent identification and an essential stepping stone for students aspiring to participate in international sporting events. The Rector reiterated the commitment to maintaining high standards for the games to ensure their success.

To maximize the impact of the games, he called for increased sponsorship, acknowledging that participation in sports offers numerous benefits, including improvements in physical and mental health, socioeconomic development for the historic town of Offa, and valuable networking opportunities among participants and organizers.

He assured that strong security measures will be in place to ensure a safe and successful national event.