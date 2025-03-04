Michael Owen Reveals Two 2024-2025 UEFA Champions League Frontrunners

Former England striker Michael Owen believes that four clubs possess a “real chance” of lifting the 2024-2025 UEFA Champions League trophy this season.

With the eagerly awaited Champions League Round of 16 set to kick off on Tuesday, fans across Europe are gearing up for thrilling matchups.

Among the highlights, Premier League teams Arsenal and Aston Villa will be facing off against the Dutch side PSV Eindhoven and Belgian champions Club Brugge, respectively.

Meanwhile, a highly anticipated Madrid Derby will see the fierce rivals Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid clash in a battle for supremacy. Additionally, Borussia Dortmund will host French team Lille as they vie for a place in the next round.

The action continues on Wednesday, with Premier League leaders Liverpool travelling to Paris to take on the formidable PSG.

In another exciting matchup, Spanish giants Barcelona will go head-to-head with Portuguese club Benfica. The knockout stage also features a domestic showdown in Germany, where Bayern Munich will face their league rivals Bayer Leverkusen, and in Italy, Feyenoord will host the seasoned campaigners Inter Milan.

Owen shared his insights during an interview with BoyleSports, stating, “In my opinion, Liverpool are at the top of the list for Champions League favourites, even above the iconic Real Madrid.” He went on to highlight other potential contenders, noting that “Barcelona and Bayern Munich also have a genuine opportunity to make a deep run in the tournament.”

While Owen acknowledged that there are several teams capable of clinching the title, he firmly emphasized that “Liverpool and Real Madrid are currently the two frontrunners to watch.”