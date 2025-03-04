Lagos APC Hails Resolution Of Assembly Crisis, Calls It ‘Victory For Democracy’

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State has described the resolution of the leadership crisis in the Lagos State House of Assembly as a victory for democracy and a testament to the party’s internal conflict resolution strategy.

In a statement issued on Monday by its Publicity Secretary, Oluseye Oladejo, the ruling party congratulated Lagosians, lawmakers, and party members for amicably settling the dispute that had rocked the Assembly for nearly two months.

Naija News reports that Oladejo acknowledged that the rift within the Assembly stemmed from intractable internal issues, which ultimately put the party’s conflict resolution mechanism to the test.

“The crux of the disagreement, which mainly sought to draw attention to certain internal issues, stretched the well-tested and trusted internal conflict resolution mechanism of the party,” he said.

He further noted that, despite the crisis, the party deliberately avoided undue interference in the independent affairs of the legislature.

The APC chieftain said, “As a truly democratic party, we refrained from needless interference in the affairs of the legislature, whose independence we hold in high esteem. However, the House deferred to the party when the conflict festered and defied all suggestions for settlement.”

How APC Resolved The Dispute

According to Oladejo, the Assembly officially sought the party’s intervention just a few days before the resolution.

He noted, “The party met with all the members and proffered practical solutions that were sacrificial, stabilizing, and in the best interest of the state.”

He clarified that the party’s role was advisory and that any decision made had to be ratified by the Assembly itself.

Oladejo expressed confidence that the House of Assembly has emerged stronger from the crisis, having learned valuable lessons about party discipline and governance stability.

According to the APC Publicity Secretary, “There’s no doubt that lessons have been learned, and the House has been reunited and strengthened with a renewed commitment and vigor to serve the state better.”

He also took a swipe at the opposition parties, stating that their early celebration over the crisis was premature.

Oladejo added, “By this token, it’s clear that the opposition rejoiced too early over a storm in a teacup and will hopefully put their propaganda machinery in check.”

The resolution of the crisis saw the return of Mudashiru Obasa as Speaker, while Mojisola Meranda stepped down and was reinstated as Deputy Speaker.