Labour Party Warns NLC, Rejects Merger Talks

The Labour Party (LP) has cautioned the leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) to refrain from interfering in its administration and making decisions on its behalf.

The opposition party also ruled out the possibility of merging with any political platform ahead of the 2027 general elections.

LP’s National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, made this known in a statement issued in Abuja on Monday.

“While the party is not considering a merger, it remains open to collaborations aimed at strengthening its position ahead of future elections,” he stated.

Ifoh’s response came following calls for rebranding efforts, including the prospect of a merger or coalition.

The NLC, in a communiqué signed by its President, Joe Ajaero, after its National Executive Council meeting in Yola, stressed the need to reclaim the party and restore its ideological foundation.

The union directed its National Administrative Council to take immediate steps toward rebranding the party by merging or forming a coalition with like-minded groups to safeguard LP’s interests and those of Nigerian workers.

Meanwhile, tensions persist between the NLC and the Labour Party, particularly over the former’s refusal to recognize Julius Abure as the party’s National Chairman following his re-election at a convention in Anambra.