Islamic Groups May Take Action Against Closing Schools For Christmas – Buhari’s Ex-Aide

Former Special Assistant to former President Muhammadu Buhari on Digital Communication, Bashir Ahmad, has faulted the legal action taken by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) against the closure of schools in some states for Ramadan fast.

Naija News reported that Kastina, Kebbi and Bauchi State closed schools in their states, including Christian and Muslim schools, for Ramadan fast.

On his 𝕏 handle, on Monday, Buhari’s former aide said CAN may be setting a precedent if they win the legal action instituted against the three states.

According to Ahmad, a student or non-secular organization should have been allowed to take the legal action and not a Christian body, noting that an Islamic organization may take legal actions against closing schools for Christmas break.

He wrote: “No matter how much I wanted to stay away from this topic, it is difficult to ignore the way it has been framed. With all the student bodies and civil society organizations in this country, Why does it have to be the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) that is threatening these state governments with legal action on this issue?

“One of the biggest challenges we face as a nation is how quickly policy matters turn into religious battles. In this case, CAN has taken the lead in challenging state governments over a matter that student unions or education-focused advocacy groups should have engaged.

“Let’s assume CAN wins this legal battle. How would it be viewed if MURIC (Muslim Rights Concern) or any other Islamic organization decided to take legal action against states that close schools in December for the Christmas break?

“Instead of taking a sectarian approach, CAN should have allowed neutral stakeholders, such as student unions, education boards, and civil rights organizations, to engage these state governments constructively rather than turning it into a religious debate.”