Former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai (Rtd), has emphasized the need for security agencies to prioritize intelligence gathering in the fight against insurgency.

Naija News reports that Brutai said the Army under his watch was able to achieve success in the fight against insurgency through intelligence.

In an interview with Arise News on Tuesday, the former Army Chief noted that ending insecurity also requires a whole lot of government approach by addressing poor governance.

He further called for synergy among security agencies. He stressed the need for all security agencies to share intelligence that would aid the fight.

His words: “The enormous challenge that the country faced from 2009 up to 2014/2025. If we understand that challenge, it will be a complete approach, not only within the military angle but also the comprehensive approach that I’ve always said, whole of government approach in tackling the insecurity in this country.

“However, I know what we did while I was there. Very importantly, I would have loved to continue with our intelligence operations. It is very fundamental. I think if we have the intelligence and the capability from where we stopped, especially between 2019 and 2020, it was so wonderful that we were able to achieve a lot. I think if it is continued, and I believe it is being continued by my successors, but much more is still needed to be done to get that.

“We had not related, especially in seeing that we followed those insurgents, their supporters in terms of logistic suppliers, their arms couriers, those that give them food, water and petroleum oil and lubricants. So, if we look at it in that perspective, intelligence is key. Understanding of the terrain is also very fundamental. It’s still part of the intelligence aspect.

“This country is so vast. So many forests across the country are uninhabited. That’s why you have these continuous challenges here and there. I believe with complete support and involvement of all stakeholders, in this case, the government at all levels and the other security agencies, it will help a lot. I know the police have very good intelligence, the Department of State Service also has very good intelligence, but coordination at all levels.”

“There was very good synergy at the strategic level, that is at the service chiefs level but still much more is needed to be done at the tactical level. It’s very important. As well as the operational level. Those on the ground need to have up-to-date intelligence of what is happening in their environment. They need to know day-to-day activities of the enclaves of the bandits, the terrorists and other criminal elements.”