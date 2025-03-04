Ijaw Congress Warns Against Impeaching Fubara, Threatens Unrest In Niger Delta

The Ijaw National Congress (INC) has sounded a strong warning against any move to impeach Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara, declaring that such an attempt would lead to widespread instability in the oil-rich Niger Delta region.

The apex Ijaw socio-political group vowed that Ijaw people would defend Fubara “with every pint of blood in their veins”, insisting that they would not allow his tenure to be truncated after decades of political struggle.

The INC further warned that any plot to undermine Governor Fubara could have dire consequences for national peace and economic stability, given the region’s critical role in Nigeria’s oil production.

Supreme Court Judgment Failed to Recognize Ijaw Contributions — INC

In a statement issued on Monday evening, INC President, Prof. Benjamin Okaba criticized the Supreme Court’s ruling on the Rivers State political crisis, arguing that it failed to acknowledge the historical and political sacrifices made by the Ijaw people in the governance of the state.

Okaba lamented that while the INC has consistently worked to preserve peace in the Niger Delta, ensuring stable oil production and increased national revenue, the same resources generated from the region are now being used to marginalize the Ijaw people.

He also pointed out that political exclusion of the Ijaw is not limited to Rivers State but extends to Ondo, Edo, Delta, and Akwa Ibom, where Ijaw communities continue to face political suppression.

Direct Warning To Tinubu: “This is Not Ordinary Politicking”

Sending a strong message to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the INC stressed that the Rivers political crisis should not be treated as mere political maneuvering.

Okaba warned that over 40 million Ijaw people worldwide would not stand by and watch their rightful place in Nigerian politics be trampled upon.

While urging Governor Fubara to engage all arms of government in the spirit of democracy, the INC leader issued a veiled warning of potential unrest should any attempt be made to forcefully remove him from office.

“If Fubara’s tenure is truncated by the Amaewhule-led Assembly or any other group, the INC cannot guarantee the sustenance of peace in the Niger Delta or the continued rise in Nigeria’s oil production,” Okaba declared.

Ijaw Contributions To Rivers State Governance Cannot Be Ignored — INC

Tracing the Ijaw people’s contributions to Rivers politics, Okaba highlighted key moments where Ijaw leaders made sacrifices to support other ethnic groups in the state.

Okaba said, “In 1999, an Ijaw leader, Chief Marshall Harry, was instrumental in securing the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) ticket for Dr. Peter Odili, despite a formidable challenge from Sergeant Awuse. Harry further ensured Odili’s victory against a Kalabari opponent, Chief Ebenezer Isokariari of the All Peoples Party (APP).

“In 2003, the INC recalled that when Marshall Harry backed Sergeant Awuse’s governorship ambition, it was not Awuse but Harry himself who was assassinated, marking a painful loss for the Ijaw people. By 2007, Ijaw leaders such as Soboma George and Farrah Dagogo played a decisive role in securing victory for Sir Celestine Omehia, while Prince Igodo, a Kalabari-Ijaw warlord, was killed during Omehia’s swearing-in to prevent security breaches.”

He recalled that “in 2011 when Rotimi Amaechi sought to nominate Pastor Tonye Cole as a minister, Dame Patience Jonathan, the wife of then-President Goodluck Jonathan, ensured that Nyesom Wike took the slot instead.”

The INC urged political actors in Rivers State and at the federal level to approach the crisis with caution and fairness, warning that the marginalization of the Ijaw people would not be tolerated any longer.