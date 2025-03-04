I Took A Long Break From Acting Because Of My Children – Bukky Wright

Veteran Nollywood actress, Bukky Wright has disclosed that she took a long break from acting to prioritise her children’s needs.

She made the disclosure in a recent interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on Channels TV. The thespian stated that she had to take time off to care for her children abroad, emphasising the importance of being present for them during critical stages of their lives.

She noted that mother’s play an important role in their children’s lives, hence their presence cannot be over emphasized.

Wright also touched on the sacrifices mothers make, including going through challenging experiences.

The actress reassured fans that she is now back in the industry, eager to take on new projects and explore opportunities.

She said: “Well I decided to diversify into something else for a bit but I’m back. Well if you call it making money, I didn’t fall out of love with acting, and I haven’t done it all.

“There are still lots of things I’m looking forward to doing, but I had to take a break for my children,my children called so I had to take a break. You know there’s a time in a woman’s life and the children’s lives where they need you more than ever, my children are abroad so I had to leave everything to go take care of my children.

“Because I’d always tell anybody, you don’t want to leave your children with anybody abroad, especially at a certain age, that’s when they’ll say, ” ‘ You’re not my mum, you can’t talk to me like that, you’re not my dad you can’t tell me that’ , so be there yourself.

“That’s why we’re mothers, sometimes we even have to go for Omugwo, I’ve never heard a man go for Omugwo. If it’s because of what we come back with, have you thought of what we go through?

“Mothers will always be mothers, I’m not faulting any man for being a father, but in Yoruba land we’d say ” ‘ Iya ni iya mi,Baba ni baba gbobo aye, that means my mother is my mother, but a father can be a father to many”.