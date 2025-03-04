Husband Of Popular Singer Is Dead

The husband of renowned country music star, Dolly Parton, Carl Dean, is dead.

Naija News reports that Parton’s husband died on Monday at the age of 82.

Recounting her last moment with her husband, the music star in a post via 𝕏 wrote, “Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can’t do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years.

“I was surprised and delighted that while he talked to me, he looked at my face (a rare thing for me). He seemed to be genuinely interested in finding out who I was and what I was about.”

The couple had been married for almost 60 years, but the country music superstar kept their union out of the spotlight.

In related news, popular Hollywood actor, Gene Hackman, and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, are dead.

Naija News learnt that the couple and their dog were found dead in their New Mexico home on Wednesday afternoon, February 26, 2025.

Confirming the incident to ABC News on Thursday, the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer, Denise Avila, said the couple was found during a welfare check after their neighbour called concerning their well-being.

The officials said there was no immediate indication of foul play in the death of the couple