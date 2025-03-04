‘How Sanwo-Olu, APC Leaders Intervene To Return Obasa As Speaker’

The leadership crisis in the Lagos State House of Assembly took a dramatic turn on Sunday as Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and other top APC leaders intervened in a last-minute effort to reconcile warring factions.

Naija News learnt that a high-level meeting was convened, where party leaders pleaded with aggrieved lawmakers to reconsider their stance and support the reinstatement of Mudashiru Obasa as Speaker.

Anti-Obasa Lawmakers Initially Held Their Ground

Multiple sources confirmed that many of the anti-Obasa lawmakers who are in support of Mojisola Meranda remaining as the Speaker of the House were unwilling to budge, insisting they were ready to face the consequences of their decision.

According to a lawmaker present at the meeting who spoke with Vanguard, “The 34 lawmakers were adamant in their decision. When they arrived at the Assembly, the expressions on their faces spoke volumes, especially as they felt slighted by the party leadership’s intervention.”

Despite their initial resistance, the pleas of Governor Sanwo-Olu and other key stakeholders eventually softened their position, leading to Obasa’s eventual reinstatement on Monday.

Although the crisis has been temporarily resolved, sources within the Assembly indicate that not all grievances have been settled, and some lawmakers remain displeased with how the leadership handled the situation.