House Of Reps Extends Deadline For State Creation Proposals

The House of Representatives has extended the deadline for submitting memoranda on the creation of new states and local governments to March 26, 2025.

This decision was announced on Monday through a statement by the House spokesperson, Akin Rotimi, who explained that the extension was granted in response to public requests for additional time to refine and resubmit proposals in line with Section 8 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

It will be recalled that on February 7, 2025, the House Committee on Constitution Review disclosed that it had received proposals for the creation of 31 additional states but noted that none of the submissions met the constitutional criteria.

Requirements for State and Local Government Creation

The statement outlined the conditions that must be met for any proposal to be considered:

– A proposal for state creation must secure the approval of at least two-thirds of elected representatives from the affected area in the Senate, House of Representatives, State House of Assembly, and local government councils.

– For local government creation, the State House of Assembly must approve the proposal, and the results of a referendum must be forwarded to the National Assembly for legislative action.

Submission Guidelines

– Proposals must be submitted in three hard copies to the Secretariat of the Committee, Room H331, House of Representatives White House, National Assembly Complex, Abuja.

– Soft copies should be sent via email to [email protected].

– The final deadline for submission is Wednesday, March 26, 2025.

Deputy Speaker and Chairman of the House Committee on Constitution Review, Benjamin Kalu, reaffirmed the House’s commitment to a transparent and constitutionally sound process.

“Our goal remains to facilitate a thorough and constitutionally compliant process that addresses legitimate aspirations for state and local government creation.

“The House of Representatives is dedicated to upholding democratic principles and ensuring that all legislative processes align with constitutional provisions and the broader interests of the Nigerian people,” he said.