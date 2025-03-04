Gov Oborevwori Bans Mining At Ugbolu Heights

The Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, has banned mining activities at Ugbolu Heights, in Oshimili North Local Government Area.

Naija News reports that the state’s Commissioner for Works (Rural and Riverine Roads) and Public Information, Charles Aniagwu, disclosed this on Monday.

Aniagwu said illegal miners were destroying the topography of the area and causing environmental harm through their illegal activities.

He stated that the illegal miners continued their criminal activities even though they were aware that the State Government took over the area.

“Some individuals who have been very busy on account of what they call illegal mining, they have been very busy destroying the Ugbolu Heights, an area that we have already embarked on development as part of the expansion of our urban renewal programs in the capital territory.

“These miners are destroying the landscape of that height, digging so deep and destroying the whole of the topography of that environment.

“As from henceforth, any of those persons found engaged in such activities along that Ugbolu Heights would be arrested because they are causing a lot of harm to the environment and they are doing so without the permission of government, even when they do realize that that place has been acquired, locked by government for the purpose of advancing the development of the capital territory. The continuous mining is thereby prohibited,” Aniagwu said.