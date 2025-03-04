Gov Diri Rejects Wike’s Faction Election, Reveals Why S/South PDP Zonal Congress Was Postponed

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has revealed that the postponement of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) South-South zonal congress was made at the request of the region’s governors.

Speaking on Monday during the PDP State Executive Council (SEC) meeting at the party’s secretariat in Yenagoa, Diri explained that the congress, originally set for February 22, was deferred after the four PDP governors in the South-South informed the National Working Committee (NWC) that the date was not suitable.

He dismissed reports suggesting that a congress had already taken place in Calabar, the Cross River State capital, clarifying that the party’s national leadership had discredited the claim and would soon announce a new date for the congress.

Reassuring party members, Diri emphasized that the PDP remains strong and unified in Bayelsa, maintaining its position as the state’s dominant political force.

“For those eyeing 2027, if you seek meaningful political engagement, the PDP is your best option,” he stated.

He urged members to disregard divisive rumors and reaffirmed that the national leadership, in collaboration with zonal leaders, would determine a new date for the South-South congress.

Naija News recalls that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, alongside some party chieftains had held a zonal congress in Cross River State.

Wike and his allies had elected Dan Osi Orbih as the zonal chairman of the party, a move that was rejected by the party’s National Leadership.