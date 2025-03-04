Flying Eagles To Resume Camping On March 10 Ahead Of 2025 U-20 AFCON

Nigeria’s Under-20 football team, the Flying Eagles, are set to reconvene for their training camp in Abuja starting Monday, March 10.

This marks an important phase of the Flying Eagles’ preparations for the forthcoming 2025 Africa Under-20 Cup of Nations, which will take place in Ivory Coast.

Currently, the Flying Eagles, celebrated for their seven African championship titles, are enjoying a brief respite after completing a two-match friendly tour in Ivory Coast in February.

Upon their return from Abidjan on Saturday evening, players and coaching staff were afforded a well-deserved nine-day break to recuperate and strategize.

Under the guidance of head coach Aliyu Zubairu, the Flying Eagles experienced a mix of outcomes during their friendly fixtures against the Young Elephants. In the first match, they showcased their prowess with a resounding 2-0 victory, thanks to the sharp instincts of captain Daniel Bameyi, who converted a penalty kick and forward Divine Oliseh, who netted the second goal.

However, in a twist of fate, the Nigerian team faced defeat in the second encounter on Friday, with the Young Elephants turning the tables to secure a 2-0 win at the Stade Félix Houphouët Boigny.

Before this tour, the team administrator made arrangements to travel to Abidjan to oversee the friendly matches, following the last-minute cancellation of anticipated fixtures against Egypt. These matches had to be scrapped after the two nations were drawn into Group B of the upcoming Africa Under-20 Cup of Nations, alongside formidable opponents Morocco and South Africa.

As Nigeria prepares to clash with these rivals, the competition promises to be both intense and thrilling. The tournament is scheduled to unfold from April 26 to May 18, where the Flying Eagles will strive to secure one of the top two spots in their group, which would guarantee advancement to the quarter-finals.

This year’s finals feature 13 competing teams divided into three pools, with a noteworthy five-team Group A. The top two teams from each group, along with the best two third-placed teams from across all groups, will progress to the knockout stage, intensifying the stakes for all involved.

The Flying Eagles embark on this journey with the memory of their past triumph over the Young Elephants, having edged them 2-1 in a crucial group stage match during the WAFU B Under-20 Championship in Togo last October. This victory propelled them to the semi-finals, which they successfully navigated to ultimately clinch the championship title.

As an added incentive, the top four semi-finalists from the Under-20 AFCON will earn the opportunity to represent Africa at the FIFA Under-20 World Cup finals, set to take place in Chile from September 27 to October 19, further motivating the Flying Eagles to perform at their best in the upcoming tournament.