FG Introduces New Revenue Collection Platform, To Integrate Remita, Others

The federal government has launched the Treasury Management and Revenue Assurance (TMRAS) as the new platform for revenue collection by the government.

The government explained that with the launch of the TMRAS platform, Remita would no longer be the only platform that would be used by the federal government for revenue collection and payment in the country.

A statement on Tuesday signed by a spokesperson of the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF), Bawa Mokwa, said other eligible Payment Solution Service Providers (PSSPs) for government revenue collection and remittances as approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) would be incorporated along with Remita into the new platform.

Mokwa added that Remita would still be operational and remained the only approved payment gateway for Federal Government payments and revenue collection for at least two months.

The statement said the newly launched TMRAS platform was developed in line with the directives of President Bola Tinubu and the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, to achieve effective treasury revenue assurance and improved budget performance of all ministries, departments, and agencies.

“The Treasury Management and Revenue Assurance (TMRAS) is designed to coordinate, streamline, and manage the Federal Government’s revenue collections and payments for all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

“It will guarantee the liberalisation of government revenue payment processes, enhance revenue collections, and would aid efficient, timely analysis of the information regarding such transactions.

“Remita is one of the secured channels of revenue payment, but there are many others. The Treasury Management and Revenue Assurance (TMRAS) will now allow these other secure payment platforms to connect.

“So, it will not be only Remita, but all the other payment service providers that are licensed by the CBN will be able to operate,” the statement said.

The statement from the OAGF, however, said the government was working to take over the management of the front-end payment infrastructure and expand the collection system to accommodate other CBN-licensed payment solution service providers.