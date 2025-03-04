Elders Should Intervene In Akpabio And Natasha Feud – CAN

The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), in the 19 Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), John Joseph Hayab, has urged well-meaning Nigerians to intervene in the rift between the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio and Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan of Kogi Central.

Hayab described the feud as shameful and urged elders in the nation to intervene to ensure that sanity returns to the National Assembly and the country at large.

He argued that members of the National Assembly are honourable members that should be held in high regard.

“There is a need for elders to intervene in the Akpabio and Natasha fued because the entire members of the National Assembly are honourable members that should be accorded respect, Nigerians hold them in high regards.

“The members of the National Assembly should also do whatever it takes at their disposal to ensure they address the matter to give peace a chance.

“We should show that we are responsible people in addressing any matter that wants to cause any problem, it is not to find fault but to mend fences and move forward as a nation,” he said.

Hayab stated that no one should toy with an allegation of sexual harassment, saying that Nigeria has gone past the era when people claim they are underdogs or minorities.

He urged the media not to fuel the feud in their reportage, saying that doing so would only further confuse and divide Nigerians.

The CAN chairman urged the members of the National Assembly to channel their energies toward making the lives of Nigerians better with their official engagements, having passed the 2025 national budget.