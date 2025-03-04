Driver, Motor Boy Burnt To Death In Ibadan Petrol Station Fire

A devastating fire outbreak at the Orita Challenge branch of GABSTAB Petrol Station in Ibadan claimed the lives of two individuals early Tuesday morning.

In a statement issued by the General Manager of the Oyo State Fire Services Agency, Yemi Akinyinka, it was confirmed that the victims were a petrol tanker driver and his motor boy.

Akinyinka detailed the swift response of the fire service, saying, “We got information about the GABSTAB Mega Petrol Station, Orita Challenge, fire incident at 5.15 a.m. and deployed our men immediately.

“The driver and motor boy were burnt to death.”

He further assured that the fire had been successfully contained, with more details to be provided later.

An eyewitness who spoke with The PUNCH described the harrowing scene, stating, “The incident happened around 5:00 this morning. The driver and his motor boy were trapped in the inferno and couldn’t escape. They were burnt beyond recognition.”

Another source confirmed that personnel from the Oyo State Fire Service, assisted by security agencies, worked tirelessly to prevent the flames from spreading to nearby businesses and residential areas.

Confirming the incident, the Special Adviser on Fire Services Reform to Governor Seyi Makinde and Chairman of the State Fire Services Agency, Moroof Akinwande, stated that firefighters acted swiftly to control the situation.

“We received information about the fire at Gabster Mega Petrol Station, Orita Challenge, at 5:15 am. The situation is now under control,” Akinwande stated.