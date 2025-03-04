Customs Intercepts Smuggled Petrol Worth ₦238 Million

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has successfully intercepted 245,370 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly referred to as petrol, with an estimated value of ₦238.1 million.

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi, reported that these seizures occurred within less than three months as part of the ongoing anti-smuggling initiative by Operation Whirlwind.

Adeniyi also pointed out recent successful interceptions carried out by the operation at the Federal Operations Unit located in Ikeja.

He noted that significant price differences primarily drive the smuggling of petrol at Nigeria’s borders, which incentivizes smugglers to redirect fuel to neighboring countries where they can achieve higher profits.

He elaborated that the Customs’ economic intelligence indicates that these considerable price disparities across regional borders are a primary driver of this illicit trade, creating a highly profitable black market that seriously threatens Nigeria’s economic sovereignty and national interests.

Adeniyi further detailed the major interceptions achieved under Operation Whirlwind, which include:

Lagos and Ogun (Jan. 11 – Feb. 23, 2025): 28,300 litres of petrol intercepted along key smuggling routes. The Customs boss described the fuel smuggling trade as a systematic attempt to undermine Nigeria’s economic foundations.

“While the government has implemented comprehensive market reforms and supply chain enhancements to stabilize the domestic petroleum sector, these criminal elements remain determined to exploit regional economic disparities for illicit profit,” Adeniyi noted.

He added that the criminal networks involved in the illicit trade are constantly refining their smuggling techniques to evade law enforcement.

“While the government has implemented comprehensive market reforms and supply chain enhancements to stabilize the domestic petroleum sector, criminal networks remain determined to exploit regional economic disparities for illicit profit.

“These unscrupulous elements have shown remarkable adaptability, constantly refining their methods to circumvent our enforcement measures.

“What we are witnessing is not just routine customs violations but a systematic attempt to undermine Nigeria’s economic foundations through the diversion of strategic national resources,” he said.

Adeniyi praised the Leader of Operations Whirlwind, Assistant Comptroller-General, Hussein Ejibuno, along with his team, for their dedication to safeguarding Nigeria’s economy and national security.

In the course of their recent operations, Customs officers confiscated three vehicles involved in fuel smuggling and apprehended two suspects, who are now undergoing legal proceedings.

Ejibuno reiterated his team’s determination to dismantle smuggling networks and expressed appreciation for the support provided by Customs management in their efforts.