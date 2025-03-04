Criticise Tinubu, Not Condemn – VON DG To Nigerians

The Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Jibrin Ndace, has advised Nigerians to separate criticism from condemnation.

Naija News reports that Ndace said President Bola Tinubu remains open to criticism and has no intention to curb the rights of the citizens to hold the government to account.

In an interview with Channels TV on Monday, the VON Director General disclosed that the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, often defends citizens’ right to criticize the government.

He, however, emphasized the need for the citizens to remove condemnation and attack on the President. He added that it would be better for the government to take a bad decision than not any decision at all.

His words: “Yes. Very open. I am not sure that, of course, the President is a democrat. So he understands this very clearly. He’s a battle-tested democrat. You know, he has seen it all, a senator, governor, now a president, and even the opposition for many years. So he is very open to criticism.

“The Minister of Information and National Orientation, who is also a media entrepreneur, understands this. And he has always been saying this, that, look, we should continue to engage. And Nigerians have the right to criticize the government. But there is a difference between criticism and condemnation.

“Every government is like a piece of poem. For a critic to exist, there has to be a point. There can’t be a critic. There has to be a writer before there is a critic. And it’s if governments have taken decision. That is when people can criticize. As good, as important, as criticism is, it is the man who takes decision, and the strategic leaders will tell you, it’s better to take a wrong decision than not to take a decision at all.”