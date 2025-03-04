Court Summons Akeredolu’s Widow Over Alleged Libel

A High Court sitting in Akure, Ondo State, has summoned former First Lady of Ondo State, Betty Akeredolu, and the publisher of Starnews Online Newspapers, Olumide Akinrinlola, over alleged libel.

The invitation is coming after a petition was submitted by the Ondo State Commissioner of Finance, Omowunmi Isaac.

Naija News reports that Isaac had filed a suit demanding damages in the sum of one billion naira for libel contained in the Starnews Online Newspaper edition of February 13, 2025, under the caption: “I Wouldn’t Be a Widow If Aketi Had Listened to Me – Betty Akeredolu Talks Tough.”

She also prayed for the court to direct the defendants, Betty Akeredolu and Akinrinlola, to retract or cause to be retracted the said publication and tender an unreserved apology in two national dailies.

The court summons was signed by Registrar Adebanjo T.A.

“You are hereby commanded that within 30 days after service of this writ on you, inclusive of the day of such service, you do cause an appearance to be entered for you in the Akure Judicial Division of the High Court of Ondo State in an action of the suit of the claimant, and take notice that in default of your doing so, the claimant may proceed therein and judgment may be given in your absence,” the letter reads in part.