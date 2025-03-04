Court Adjourns Suit Seeking To Stop Kano LG Allocations

The hearing of a case aimed at halting statutory allocations to the 44 local government areas of Kano State was postponed on Tuesday due to the absence of Chief Adegboyega Awomolo, SAN, who represents the ninth defence counsel.

The plaintiffs in this case include Abdullahi Abbas, Aminu Aliyu-Tiga, and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that the plaintiffs submitted an ex parte motion dated October 28 and filed on November 1, 2024, through their attorney, Sunday Olowomoran.

The respondents in this matter consist of several entities, including the Central Bank of Nigeria, the Federal Account Allocation Committee, the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission, the Accountant-General of the Federation, the Minister of Finance, the Auditor General of the Federation, and the Attorney General of the Federation.

Additionally, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, the Kano State Government, the Attorney General of Kano, the Kano State Independent Electoral Commission, and the 44 local governments in Kano are also involved.

The applicants are seeking a judicial declaration that the 12th to 55th respondents were not democratically elected and do not meet the requirements set forth in Section 7(1) of the constitution.

They are also requesting that the court prevent the Federal Government, the CBN, and the Accountant-General from distributing statutory funds to the 44 local government councils in Kano.

During the hearing on Tuesday, Justice Simon Amobeda of the Federal High Court in Kano announced that Chief Awomolo had submitted a letter requesting an adjournment due to his absence.

“Awomolo sent a letter seeking an adjournment until after the Easter vacation. I do not think, in the interest of justice, the case should be adjourned. This case has faced several adjournments. It is a civil case, not a criminal one.

“Why the delay? This is the last adjournment I will grant in this case,” the judge said..

The judge mandated that all documents be submitted and delivered prior to the next scheduled adjournment.

Amobeda postponed the case until April 14, for a conclusive hearing.

It is important to note that on January 21, 2025, the proceedings were also delayed because the attorney representing KANSIEC, John Baiyeshea, was unavailable.