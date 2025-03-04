Champions League: Paul Merson Tells Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta How To Scale Through PSV

Arsenal legend, Paul Merson has expressed his strong belief that the Gunners have the potential to progress to the quarter-finals of the Champions League, as they prepare to face PSV Eindhoven.

Ahead of the Champions League game, Merson also made a tactical suggestion to Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, urging him to reconsider the position of Mikel Merino in the starting lineup and to give Raheem Sterling a chance to lead the attack instead.

The highly anticipated first leg of the Champions League Round of 16 will take place on Tuesday night in Eindhoven, where Arsenal will be looking to establish a strong foothold in the tie.

In his insightful column for Sky Sports, Merson commented, “This draw presents a favourable opportunity for Arsenal, provided they had a fully fit squad. However, given their current lack of attacking prowess, I find it hard to envision them dominating PSV in this match.”

He continued to elaborate on Arsenal’s recent struggles, noting, “It has turned into a rather challenging fixture for the Gunners. The team has gone two consecutive games without finding the back of the net and only managed to score against Leicester City towards the end of the match, a team that has been particularly vulnerable defensively in recent weeks.”

Merson was puzzled by Arteta’s decision to employ Merino in an attacking role, stating, “I truly hope Mikel Arteta re-evaluates the choice to play Mikel Merino as a forward. It’s a baffling move to me. Yes, he came off the bench against Leicester and managed to score twice, but let’s be honest—Leicester have been struggling defensively all season.”

Merson then suggested a better alternative, saying, “I would opt for Raheem Sterling in the central role. His energy and movement can create havoc for defenders. Trust me, defenders would much prefer to face Merino throughout a match. Merino isn’t a natural centre-forward, while Sterling has experienced this role before and could pose a real threat.”

As he assessed the upcoming clash, Merson acknowledged the challenges ahead, adding, “This encounter holds a significant degree of risk. I do expect Arsenal to advance, but I wouldn’t categorize it as a done deal. I foresee this tie potentially extending beyond the first leg.”