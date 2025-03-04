Breaking: How Former Nigerian Immigration CG, David Parradang Was Found Dead After Receiving Female Visitor In Hotel – Police Reveals

The Nigeria Police has debunked reports that the retired Comptroller General of the Nigerian Immigration Service, David Shikfu Parradang, was killed by kidnappers in Abuja.

A statement on Tuesday by the FCT Police Command, which was made available to Naija News, explained that Parradang was found dead in his hotel room after earlier receiving a female guest.

The Police statement, signed by the spokesperson of the FCT Police Command, SP Josephine Adeh, said the former CG had checked into Joy House Hotel, Area 3 Junction, on Monday and paid for one night.

He received a female guest in the room, and the lady left the same day around 4pm.

However, a friend who is a military officer, concerned for his wellbeing, traced him to the hotel on Tuesday, and upon arrival, the hotel receptionist and the officer proceeded to his room, where Mr. Parradang was found deceased, seated in a chair.

Adeh said an investigation has commenced into the incident, and efforts have been activated for the arrest of the female guest.

She added that the body of the deceased has been transferred to the National Hospital for necessary procedures.

The FCT Police PRO said the earlier report that the retired Immigration Comptroller General was kidnapped and killed should be disregarded by members of the public.

She added that Abuja is safe, and residents have nothing to worry about.

The full statement reads: “In light of the recent reports alleging that retired Comptroller General of the Nigerian Immigration Service, David Shikfu Parradang, was kidnapped and subsequently killed, we wish to clarify the facts surrounding this incident to ensure accurate information is disseminated to the public.

“On March 3, 2025, at approximately 12:00 PM, Mr. Parradang arrived at Joy House Hotel, Area 3 Junction, driving a black Mercedes Benz. He checked into the hotel, paying a sum of Twenty two thousand naira (N22,000) for one night’s stay. Shortly thereafter, he directed the hotel room attendant to escort a female guest who had come to visit to his room. This lady left the hotel premises around 04:00PM of the same day.

“Mr. Parradang did not exit his room after the lady left. Around 04:00 AM of 04 March 2025, a friend who is a military officer, concerned for his wellbeing, traced him to the hotel. Upon arrival, the hotel receptionist and the officer proceeded to his room, where Mr. Parradang was found deceased, seated in a chair.

“The Durumi Police Station was notified and officers promptly arrived at the scene, secured the area, took photographs, and collected all relevant evidence to preserve the integrity of the crime scene. The body has been transferred to the National Hospital for necessary procedures, and hotel staff are currently cooperating with Police investigations.

“Effort is in top gear to effect the arrest of the lady.

“We urge the public and media outlets to refrain from spreading unverified information, including claims of kidnapping, that may incite fear or panic. The FCT Police Command is committed to conducting a thorough investigation to uncover the circumstances surrounding Mr. Parradang’s death. We appreciate your cooperation and understanding as we work to ensure justice is served.”