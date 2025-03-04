EFCC Arrests Former Akwa-Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel

Former Akwa Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel, has been arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over an alleged ₦700 billion fraud.

According to The Cable, sources indicate that the former governor was taken into custody shortly after arriving at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday at around 12:30 p.m.

Emmanuel had visited the EFCC office in response to an invitation regarding allegations of money laundering, diversion of funds, and theft leveled against him by the Network Against Corruption and Trafficking (NCAT), a civil society organization.

According to sources within the EFCC, the petition claims that the former governor received ₦3 trillion from the Federation Account over eight years but left behind a debt profile of ₦500 billion and ongoing projects worth ₦300 billion that remain unpaid in Akwa Ibom State.

He is also accused of failing to account for ₦700 billion.

As of now, the anti-graft agency has not issued an official statement regarding the arrest.