Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 4th March 2025

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for ₦1500 and sell at ₦1506 on Monday 3rd March, 2025, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Highest Rate ₦1501 Lowest Rate ₦1497

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Meanwhile, the Dangote Petroleum Refinery has announced plans to refund customers who purchased Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) at rates higher than the newly reduced prices from its key distribution partners—Ardova Plc, Heyden, and MRS—across Nigeria.

Naija News gathered that this move follows the refinery’s decision to cut its gantry price from ₦890 per litre to ₦825 per litre in a bid to ensure Nigerians benefit from the price reduction and align with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, aimed at stimulating the economy.

Refund Plan and ₦16bn Loss Absorption

The refinery confirmed that it would refund ₦65 per litre on over 200,000 metric tonnes of PMS sold to marketers at the old price before the adjustment. This initiative comes at a ₦16bn loss, which Dangote Refinery has decided to absorb to ensure that Nigerians get access to cheaper fuel.

“The step, effective February 27, 2025, guarantees that none of our valued business partners will experience a loss due to the price change. More importantly, it ensures that the new, lower rate takes immediate effect nationwide for the benefit of the Nigerian people,” the company said in a statement.

Warning Against Exploitation and Overpricing

The refinery urged all marketers sourcing fuel from it to pass on the price reduction to consumers, warning against excessive profiteering.