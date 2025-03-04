Bauchi Man Arrested For Allegedly Killing Mother With Pestle

The Bauchi State Police Command has taken a 20-year-old man, Safiyanu Dalhatu, into custody for allegedly assaulting his mother, leading to her death.

This was confirmed in a statement issued on Tuesday by the command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ahmed Wakil.

Providing details of the case, Wakil stated, “On February 24, 2025, Peace and Security Committee members in the Abujan Kwata area of Bauchi reported an incident to the ‘A’ Divisional Police Headquarters.

“At about 3pm, Safiyanu Dalhatu, a 20-year-old male resident of Abujan Kwata, allegedly assaulted his biological mother, Salama Abdullahi, a 40-year-old female of the same residence.

“Safiyanu Dalhatu is accused of attacking Salma Abdullahi with a heavy pestle, resulting in fractures to both of her hands as well as other bodily injuries.”

According to Wakil, upon receiving the report, Divisional Police Officer Abdullahi Muazu promptly mobilized a team of detectives to the scene.

The victim was immediately transported to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital, Bauchi, where medical personnel later confirmed her death.

The statement further revealed that “Initial investigations suggest that the altercation between the suspect and his biological mother precipitated the assault.

“The suspect has been apprehended, and the pestle used in the incident has been recovered and documented as exhibits.”

The PPRO also noted that the Commissioner of Police, Auwal Muhammad, has ordered a comprehensive investigation by the State Criminal Investigation Department.

He assured that upon the conclusion of the investigation, the suspect would face prosecution.