‘Are You The Only Woman In Nigeria?’ – Sen. Nwaebonyi Asks Natasha

The Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, Onyekachi Nwaebonyi, has said the allegation of sexual harassment against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, was false.

Naija News reported that Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti–Uduaghan, accused Senate Akpabio of sexually harassing her.

In an interview with Arise News, on Monday, the Ebonyi North Senator stated that Senator Natasha had made similar accusations against former Governor Yahaya Bello and others.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker said the Kogi Central Senator’s allegation was an attempt to discredit the Senate President.

“The point we are trying to draw home here is that this is a complete falsehood. This is an attempt to discredit the Senate President. And this is not the first time. Just give me some time. This is not the first time this woman is doing this. This is a woman that have accused Yahaya Bello of sexual harassment. This is the same woman that have accused Reno Omokri, the former media aide to Jonathan, of sexual harassment. This is a woman I saw on a video yesterday accusing a minister of sexual harassment. Are you the only woman in Nigeria, Senator Natasha? What is wrong with you?,” Nwaebonyi asked.

The Senate Deputy Chief Whip added that the constant allegations of sexual harassment may discourage women from engaging in politics.

“Nigerian women should rise against it. Let me tell you something. Senator Natasha is spoiling game for Nigerian women trying to enter politics,” he added.