‘APC Has Failed To Deliver On Its Promises, It Is Time For A Change’ – Bala Mohammed

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has once again criticized the All Progressives Congress (APC), accusing the ruling party of worsening Nigeria’s economic struggles and failing to fulfill its promises to the people.

Speaking during the inauguration of newly elected North-East executives of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday in Bauchi, Mohammed urged party leaders to strategize effectively ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He emphasized the need for the PDP to reclaim power and restore the hopes of Nigerians, stating, “The APC has failed to deliver on its promises; instead, it created more hardship for Nigerians and deepened poverty. It is time for a change, and the PDP is poised to reclaim the hopes and dreams of the Nigerian people.”

The governor charged the newly inaugurated executives with the responsibility of revitalizing the party in the region, reminding them of their critical role in driving change.

According to him, the upcoming general election is not just a contest for political power but a decisive moment for the country’s future, affecting the welfare of children, national security, and overall prosperity.

While pledging his continued support to the party, Mohammed urged PDP leaders to lead with “integrity, compassion, and dedication to the people,” ensuring they drive meaningful change.